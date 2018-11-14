Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

