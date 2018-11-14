Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $198.17 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $140.61 and a 12-month high of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

