Patterson Companies (PDCO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

