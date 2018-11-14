Paul G. Boynton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Chairman Paul G. Boynton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,834.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RYAM opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

