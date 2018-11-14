PayPie Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market cap of $11.07 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PayPie has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00145006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00231324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.10435606 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009428 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

