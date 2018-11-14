PC Connection (CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. PC Connection has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

