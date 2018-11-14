PDC Energy (PDCE) Given a $55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned a $55.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

PDCE stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $224,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,454 shares in the company, valued at $980,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,341 shares of company stock worth $587,847. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PDC Energy by 994.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

