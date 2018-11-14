PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other PDL Community Bancorp news, CEO Carlos P. Naudon acquired 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of PDL Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

