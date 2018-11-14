pdvWireless (PDVW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “pdvWireless, Inc. develops and sells wireless communications applications. It offers cloud-based pdvConnect mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers, and enhance documentation of work events and job status. The company also sells and installs equipment used to run the wireless communications applications. pdvWireless, Inc., formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc., is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on pdvWireless in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

pdvWireless stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.27. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 545.74%. On average, research analysts predict that pdvWireless will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,100 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $799,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in pdvWireless by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,022 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $24,002,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in pdvWireless by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in pdvWireless by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,542 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in pdvWireless by 47.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,136 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in pdvWireless by 560.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

