Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IQE (IQE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 137 ($1.79) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 162.57 ($2.12).

IQE stock opened at GBX 59.36 ($0.78) on Tuesday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

