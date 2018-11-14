Pendal Group Ltd Takes $114,000 Position in Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Separately, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Arco Platform stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $25.59.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
