Pendal Group Ltd Takes $114,000 Position in Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Separately, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $4,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Arco Platform stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/pendal-group-ltd-takes-114000-position-in-arco-platform-ltd-arce.html.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.