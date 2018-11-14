Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 68,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.52. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,138 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 28.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 770,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.