PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

