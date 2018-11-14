Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,238,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,504,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.01%.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $2,783,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ioannis Skoufalos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total value of $499,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,541.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,574,773. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

