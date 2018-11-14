Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 79.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

