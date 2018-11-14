Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 95.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $263,000.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $70.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.32.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

