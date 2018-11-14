Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 92.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,141,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of PRSP opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

