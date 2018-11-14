Perspecta (PRSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

PRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PRSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,908. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 382,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

