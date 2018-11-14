PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 5509279 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Biofuel; and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

