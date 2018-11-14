Pfenex (PFNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Pfenex alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Pfenex stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,993. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million.

In other Pfenex news, Director Phillip M. Schneider acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $54,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evert B. Schimmelpennink acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,540 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pfenex by 94.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfenex (PFNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.