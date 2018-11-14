Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Boosted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 83,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

