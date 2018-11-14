PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Director Richard D. Feintuch Sells 5,010 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $105,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGTI opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.62 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 404,803 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 617.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 291,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 239,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

