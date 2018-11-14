PHI INC/SH (PHIIK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Shares of PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 19001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PHI INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHI INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHI INC/SH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK)

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

