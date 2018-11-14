Phillips 66 (PSX) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In terms of size, efficiency and strength, Phillips 66 is a leading player in each of its operational segments – refining, chemicals and midstream. Midstream business is in high demand in the United States as there is a huge need for fresh pipeline and infrastructure properties in the flourishing shales owing to the existing bottleneck problems. To capitalize the recent trend the company is planning to allocate most of its 2018 capital budget for midstream operations. Moreover, the company is strongly committed in returning cash back to the shareholders through both dividend payments and repurchasing shares. “

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.95.

PSX stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. 52,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,593. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,731,461,000 after buying an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 208.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,247,000 after buying an additional 1,098,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 105.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,989,000 after buying an additional 1,003,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $110,916,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.