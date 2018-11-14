Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.2% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $12.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust.
