Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.07). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 3.75. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2,406.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 57,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

