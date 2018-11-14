Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 1.70

Media headlines about Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Piper Jaffray Companies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

PJC stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $99.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

