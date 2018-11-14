Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Purchases 45,500 Shares

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $489,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PAH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 3.00. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Platform Specialty Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAH shares. Citigroup lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura reduced their price target on Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,180,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,550 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

