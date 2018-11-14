Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Shares Down 5.6%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,259,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. CQS Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 4,317,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,160,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

