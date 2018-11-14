PlatinumBAR Achieves Market Cap of $294,235.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $294,235.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 1,808,071 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

