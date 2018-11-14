POLY AI Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One POLY AI token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, POLY AI has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. POLY AI has a market cap of $184.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POLY AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00145230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00240244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.29 or 0.10795862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010040 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

POLY AI Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org.

Buying and Selling POLY AI

POLY AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POLY AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLY AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.