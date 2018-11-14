Pool Co. (POOL) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,848,000 after buying an additional 370,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pool by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 606,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,957,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 17.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,598,000 after buying an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,142,000 after buying an additional 61,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, insider Mark W. Joslin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,109,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,295,679.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $1,641,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,725,737.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $117.68 and a 52 week high of $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pool Co. (POOL) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/pool-co-pool-stake-lifted-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.