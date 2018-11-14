Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Philip Morris International (PM) Share Price

Headlines about Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Philip Morris International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen cut Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 6,114,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,750. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

