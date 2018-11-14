Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect DENSO Corp/ADR (DNZOY) Share Price

News stories about DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DENSO Corp/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DNZOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO Corp/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut DENSO Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,829. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. DENSO Corp/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.03.

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. DENSO Corp/ADR had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENSO Corp/ADR will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO Corp/ADR

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves.

