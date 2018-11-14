News stories about Time Out Group (LON:TMO) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Time Out Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Time Out Group alerts:

Time Out Group stock remained flat at $GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,681. Time Out Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

In other Time Out Group news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,402.20).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/positive-press-coverage-likely-to-affect-time-out-group-tmo-share-price.html.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. The company operates in four segments: Print, Digital, International, and Markets. The Print segment sells print advertising and publications. The Digital segment sells digital advertising, including premium profiles; and live events through online bookings and transactions, as well as offers e-commerce services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.