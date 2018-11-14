Post (POST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:POST opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

