Potbelly (PBPB) Shares Down 3.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.50. 12,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 315,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.82 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Potbelly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Potbelly by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Potbelly by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Potbelly by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of August 7, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

