Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $438,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 52.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

