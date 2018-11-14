PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PRA Health Sciences worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

