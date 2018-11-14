Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $149,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 2,325.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxair in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.82.

Shares of Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.00 and a 1 year high of $169.75.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

