President Energy’s (PPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of LON PPC opened at GBX 9.77 ($0.13) on Tuesday. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina.

