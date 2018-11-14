Primerica (PRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $132.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

PRI stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.33. 1,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,254. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.87 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $38,361.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $158,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,712 shares of company stock worth $1,790,176. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

