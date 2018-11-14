Principal Financial Group (PFG) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.90

News coverage about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 170,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,452. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

In other news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

