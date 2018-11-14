Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 30th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

