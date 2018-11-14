Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,411 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $818,436,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $564,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,250,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 558,154 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $43,660,000. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $118.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

