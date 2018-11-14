Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,626.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 334,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $46.77.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

