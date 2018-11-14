Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,915,473.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,290,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,660 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 724,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after buying an additional 328,105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 355,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 203.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 303,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 203,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

MDYG opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $57.22.

WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/private-advisor-group-llc-has-1-60-million-position-in-spdr-sp-400-mid-capgrowth-etf-mdyg.html.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.