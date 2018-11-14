Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 756,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,321,623. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

