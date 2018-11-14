Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,928 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.74.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

