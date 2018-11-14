Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $101.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,205. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

